Bhopal: Three Held With Illicit Liquor Worth ₹34.5k

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were allegedly arrested with illicit liquor worth Rs 34,500 in Bairagarh on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday. The police were patrolling in the area late on Thursday night in view of the model code of conduct (MCC) when they received a tip-off that a pick-up vehicle with four occupants was ferrying illicit liquor. The police spotted the vehicle near Sant Ji Ki Kutiya and intercepted it.

On spotting the police, one of the suspects jumped off the moving car and fled the scene. The cops, upon inspecting the vehicle, found 81 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 34,500. Three suspects sitting inside the car identified themselves as Brajesh Vishwakarma, Sanjay Saraswan and Harsh Sahu. They failed to produce the documents pertaining to the liquor, and were arrested thereafter. The pick-up vehicle as well as the liquor was seized.

BMC Snaps 400 Water Connections Of Defaulters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has snapped over 400 water connections for recovery of pending tax in March so far. The BMC has started a drive to snap water connections of those who have defaulted on paying their water tax. March is the last month for the BMC to make recovery of taxes (property, water and garbage tax).

As part of the drive, the BMC is cutting water connections. The connections will be restored after clearance of the dues. The stern action is apparently to coerce defaulters and consumers to pay up their dues at the earliest as the administrations fear the poor collections may impact its overall image and earnings ratio.

BMC city engineer Udit Garg said, “We have snapped over 400 water connections for recovery of dues in March so far. On clearance of pending dues, these connections will be restored. The BMC is making all efforts to ensure clearance of pending taxes. We had sent notices, but the citizens did not turn up to clear dues.”