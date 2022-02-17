Bhopal: Three held for pushing JE into well

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons involved in pushing a junior engineer of MP Power Corporation into a well on Tuesday were arrested on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

Junior engineer Chandrashekhar Singh went to Dhawla Mata village to check power thefts and found three pumps running without legal connection.

He prepared a complaint against three accused and confiscated the wire and other equipment.

The pumps belonged to Suljan Singh, Bhojraj Parmar and Kailash Singh who called their friends and attacked the junior engineer and his team members.

They pushed the junior engineer into a well. As he was falling in the well, he caught a rope hanging from the barrier of the well, and his team members helped him to come out of it.

All the three accused were sent to jail, the police said. A video clipping of the incident went viral on social media.

The junior engineer posted to Ichhawar office of the power company said that he had gone to Dhawla Mata village to check power thefts.

As he found three pumps running without legal connections and confiscated the wire and other equipment, the three persons along with others attacked him and pushed him into the well.

Head of the Ichhawar police station Usha Maravi said that all the three accused had been arrested and sent to jail.

Now, AE stopped from checking meter

In another incident, a man misbehaved with the officials of the Central Zone Power Distribution Company on Thursday when they went to check the connection in a house in the Bhopal Naka area under the Sehore circle.

An FIR was registered against the person for obstructing government officials from doing their work, sources said.

According to reports, an assistant engineer of the company Shivani Gupta, a junior engineer Rashmi Batham and other officials went to the house to check the power connection.

Meanwhile, owner of the house Hemendra Tomar came out of his room and prevented the officials from checking the connection and misbehaved with them. He also snatched the mobile phone from Gupta.

Principal secretary of the energy depart of the MP government Sanjay Dubey and managing director of the Central Zone Power Company Ganesh Shanker Mishra asked the officials to take an immediate action against the culprit.

