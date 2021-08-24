Bhopal: Those who said desh nahi bikne doonga are selling everything: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Former chief minister and Congress state chief Kamal Nath has taken a dig at Modi government for asset monetisation in public sectors.

Nath tweeted, “Jo log kahate the desh nahi bikne doonga, desh nahi jhukne doonga, woh aaj ek ek kar ke sab kuch bech rahe hai… (those who claimed that they will not allow sale of country, are now selling of everything one by one).”

Nath’s reaction came on recent announcement by the union finance minister N Sitharaman about Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways.

Nath in his tweet said that they (central government) are bringing down the nation with their anti-people policies and wrong decisions.

Media coordinator, Narendra Saluja said that Kamal Nath will return to Bhopal on Tuesday. Other sources in the Congress say that Kamal Nath will now focus more on strengthening of organisation and could make some changes very soon. Some other important decisions are also expected considering pending by-elections in on one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:41 PM IST