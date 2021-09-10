Bhopal: Those crying over lack of opportunities are nalayak, says Rao

BHOPAL: Taking a dig at leaders who were elected as public representatives in the past but were complaining about not getting opportunities, state BJP affairs incharge Murlidhar Rao said on Thursday that they were 'Nalayak' (incompetent). Rao was addressing a meeting of party's scheduled castes frontal organisation office-bearers at the state BJP office here when he made the remarks.

In a video clip that went viral after the meeting Rao was heard saying, "Mauka nahi mila, mauka nahi mila, mauka nahi mila. Ye rone ki jagah nahi hai. Iske baad bhi koi ye kahta hai ki mauka nahi mila to wo nalayak hai aur use mauka milna bhi nahi chahiye." Notably, the party is agog with speculations these days about a section of party leaders having not been given berths in the state cabinet even after being elected as MLAs or in organisation despite their being senior. The party faced humiliating defeat in Damoh state assembly seat by-poll understandably due to infighting in the party, which was a matter of concern.

Party is brainstorming to find a way to address it ahead of three state assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat by-poll in coming months. Attacking the Congress, he said, "Once the Congress was in the rule from Panchayat to Parliament but it ignored the SC/ST people and finally the party is nowhere."

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 12:31 AM IST