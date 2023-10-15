Bhopal: Third Accused Who Had Assaulted Police Constable In Ayodhya Nagar Held From Rajasthan's Alwar

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime branch sleuths of the city have claimed to arrested the third accused who had assaulted a police constable in Ayodhya Nagar two months ago, and had been on the run since then.

Officials said that they had searched for 1000 houses and 662 vehicles, to trace and apprehend the accused. Deputy Commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi said the arrested accused has been identified as Bhupendra Sengkar, who is a suspended police constable.

He had fled to Alwar in Rajasthan after assaulting a constable posted at the Ayodhya Nagar police station, named Kalyan Singh. Sengkar had been working at a liquor shop in Ayodhya Nagar, and had assaulted Singh, as he had raised objection over keeping the shop open after 11 pm, two months ago.

The police had also announced a bounty of Rs 10 thousand on any leads pertaining to Sengkar. His other accomplices named Sachin and Ajit had been arrested soon after they had assaulted Singh, while Sengkar managed to give cops the slip.

DCP Somwanshi said the crime branch sleuths had been to Alwar to nab Sengkar, and conducted a search at almost 1000 houses and 662 vehicles there, to finally swoop down on him.

