Bhopal: 'The Power of Mastermind Group' discusses need to be grateful in life

Bhopal: The need to be grateful in life and not to be judgemental but communicative was emphasised at a panel discussion on ‘The Power of Mastermind Group’.

The panel also discussed how disciplined people become successful entrepreneurs and urged students to stay focussed and always to keep updating themselves irrespective of age as life is about continuously improving.

The Alumni Forum of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences organised the panel discussion under the guidance of Fr John P J, Principal BSSS and Swapna Pillai in-charge of the forum.

A mastermind group is a peer-to-peer mentoring group used to help members solve their problems with input and advice from the other group members. The speaker who moderated the discussion was Ganesh Iyer of 1993 Batch from Dubai.

The other panellists included Muneer Samnani, Zameer Abdul Wahab, Tonnit Thomas, Samarth Meherish, Kunal Vadhani, Chirantan Joshi, Sajith Ansar. The panellist discussed how the Master Mind Group helped to grow professionally and face challenges in life. Each panellist shared their life experiences with the challenges and how they overcame with the support of master mind members.