Bhopal: Temporary electricity connection mandatory for Ganesh pandal, tableau

Laminated copy of receipt should be mandatorily placed in front of pandal, tableau

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Central Zone Electricity Distribution Company has made arrangements for providing temporary connections to the pandals during Ganeshotsav and other festivals. Mandals and festival committees can also apply online for temporary connections for pandal and tableau, said electricity distribution company officials.

For temporary connection showing the load in the prescribed form, one is advised to apply in the office of assistant engineer, junior engineer in the nearest zone office, distribution center of the company, for temporary connection by visiting the electricity company's portal.mpcz.in or UPAY App or Urjas portal.

It is advised to apply for connection as required. Get the test report of the licensed electrical contractor attached to the application as well as the wiring etc. from the licensed electrical contractor only. According to the electric load shown in the application, the institutions must take the receipt of temporary connection from the electricity company by depositing the amount of security fund and estimated power consumption in advance. A laminated copy of the receipt should be mandatorily placed in front of the pandal, tableau.

