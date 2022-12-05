Bhopal: Temperature soars, chill likely after Dec 8 in MP

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rise in temperature has been recorded at many places in Madhya Pradesh. This trend will prevail for the next couple of days, according to meteorological department. After December 8, temperature will start reducing. A rise of up to 4 degree Celsius in night temperature was recorded.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “A fresh western disturbance is over Western Himalayas. There are chances of light to moderate rain and snowfall over Western Himalayas. This western disturbance has increase the temperature in Madhya Pradesh. Its impact will continue for next couple of days.”

After December 8, temperature will start reducing. Rain may occur in some parts of state. Cloudy weather will check the temperature from falling.

On Monday, Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 1.4 degrees. It recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded minimum temperature 16.8 degrees Celsius after rise of two degrees. It recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degree Celsius.

Rajgarh recorded minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius after rise of 4.2 degrees and it recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius after rise of 1 degree.

