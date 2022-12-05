Bhopal: Man arrested for stealing mobile phones from hospital

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bagsewaniya police station staff have arrested a man on charges of stealing mobile phones of people from city’s hospitals, the police said on Monday. Ten mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from his possession.

Adding to the statements, the police said that 10 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from accused.

The Bagsewaniya police stated that the matter came to light when the complainant Chandramohan Ahirwar, a native of Sironj in Vidisha district, approached Bagsewaniya police on Saturday.

Ahirwar, in his complaint, alleged that he was standing in a queue inside the AIIMS hospital of Bhopal on November 16, during which an unidentified man stole his mobile phone kept inside his pocket.

He added that he tried calling on his mobile phone, which was switched off after the incident. The police registered a complaint and began investigation.

Sifting through CCTV footage, the police team found that the act had been caught on camera, after which the police began searching for the accused. Broadening the investigation, the police arrested the accused Rakesh Mehra.

