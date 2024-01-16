Bhopal: Temp Nosedives In Most Parts Of State

Intense chill prevails in Bhopal on Monday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People in most parts of the state woke up to chilly Monday morning with day plunging up to 6.6 degrees Celsius on Makar Sankranti. Night temperature also nosedived with some parts recording up to 5 degrees Celsius drop. Khajuraho recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius drop in day temperature, while in Raisen, Rewa, Nowgong temperature nosedived by 4 degrees Celsius. Gwalior, Satna and Seoni recorded a drop of around 3 degrees Celsius each in day temperature. Tikamgarh recorded a drop of 5 degrees Celsius in night temperature. Bhopal recorded a drop of 2.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature which settled at 25.3 degrees Celsius, while min temperature stood at 13.0 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.4 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological department, feeble western disturbance is arriving January 16 over the northern mountains and another one will follow on the weekend. There could be a marginal rise in the minimum temperature due to wind change.

However, the change will not last very long and conditions are expected to revert, yet again. Dry cold will prevail during the entire week. Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist Meteorological department, said, “The intense chill is short lived. It will persist for a couple of days only. Feeble disturbance which is approaching may raise temperature.” Moderate to Dense FOG (MDF) occurred in Bhind, Gwalior, Morena, Datia, Nivari, North Chhatarpur and Mauganj.

Shallow to Moderate FOG (SMF) in Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, Tikamgarh, North Panna, North Satna and Rewa districts. Minimum visibility of less than 50 meter was recorded in Datia and 50 meter was recorded in Khajuraho and Gwalior Airport.