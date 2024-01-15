Bhopal: Rs 10 Lakh Stolen From Bizman's House In Koh-E-Fiza

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified people entered the house of a businessman located in Koh-e-fiza on Sunday and took away valauables and cash worth Rs 10 lakh, the police said. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Brijendra Marskole said complainant Shailendra Shrivastava, resident of Lalghati, went out of Bhopal with his family two days ago.

He returned on Monday morning to find the lock on his main door broken. As he went inside, he found the entire house ransacked and Rs 4,000, ornaments and jewellery missing from there. He informed police immediately, who began searching for the accused.

Youth held for vandalising ATM booth

A youth who had barged in an ATM booth in Malviya Nagar on Sunday and had vandalised it was arrested by police within 24 hours on Monday. The accused is a resident of Bhim Nagar slum in Arera Hills of the city. TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) said accused was named Rajkumar Yadav (19). He barged inside the ATM of a private bank in Malviya Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, and had broken the display screen of ATM. The police scanned multiple CCTV camera footages, and got a hang of his appearance.