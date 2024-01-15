Bhopal: Class 6 Student Raped By Class 7 Boy, Probe On

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have launched investigation into a case wherein a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in the city recently. According to Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni, girl and boy live in same locality. The girl is a student of Class 6 and the accused is a student of Class 7. A few days ago, the boy who is girl’s friend, called her to meet her at a deserted place. When she went there, the accused made her inhale something, after which she felt dizzy and fell on the ground.

The accused then raped her and when she regained consciousness, he threatened her with dire consequences. On Sunday, when the accused boy again called the girl to meet, she turned apprehensive and narrated the ordeal to her mother. On Monday, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint against the accused boy. The police have begun investigation.

Car decoration shop owner attacked: 3 held

Shahjehanabad police station staff on Monday arrested three out of six accused who had attacked the owner of a car decoration shop and two of his sons in the area on Saturday night. After their arrest, they were paraded in public to address people’s fear.

Shahjehanabad police station TI Umesh Pal Singh Chouhan said Mohammad Imran (32), Samiruddin (27) and Mohammad Waseem (45) were arrested from Budhwara area. The trio had gone to a car decoration shop in Shahjehanabad on Saturday, and attacked the owner of the shop, Mohammad Nafees (60) and his sons Nasir (22) and Faheem with sticks and swords, as they began working on another car, which had arrived at their workshop prior to Imran’s.