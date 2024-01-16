Bhopal: Teenager Raped Repeatedly, 2 Accused Detained

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl student and also a teacher, was kidnapped and raped when she was on her way to coaching centre. As the accused threatened and committed the act repeatedly, the victim approached police and lodged a complaint, police said on Tuesday. Police have detained two accused in the case. Kolar police said that the accused Harsh Meena was student of the coaching classes.

The victim teaches the students of junior classes and takes coaching for competitive exams. The accused and the victim knew each other. In July 2023, the victim was waiting for the bus to reach the coaching centre, the accused and his friend approached victim and offered lift. After getting into the car, the two accused took the girl into lonely place where Harsh Meena raped the girl while his friend Kailash Meena stood guard.

On January 8, Harsh called the victim to his house and raped her. Kailash also tried to commit rape. The girl escaped and reached her house and narrated the ordeal to her mother. The family reached the police station and lodged complaint. The police have registered the case and have detained the two into the case.