Bhopal Teen Allegedly Killed Over Marriage Dispute, Mother And Uncle Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have arrested a woman and her brother for allegedly killing her 17-year-old daughter in Bhopal’s Piplani area following a dispute over her marriage.

The deceased was identified as Ayushi, while the accused are her mother, Kamla, and maternal uncle, Vijay Rai. Police have registered a murder case and are also investigating a possible honour-killing angle.

According to police, Ayushi worked as a domestic help along with her mother. The family had been discussing her marriage.

Kamla allegedly wanted Ayushi to marry a man chosen by her, while the teenager wanted to marry a person of her own choice. This had reportedly led to frequent arguments between them.

Police said another argument broke out at their home on August 26 over the marriage issue. During the dispute, Kamla and Vijay allegedly strangled Ayushi with a dupatta, resulting in her death.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused.

After Ayushi’s death, her family was allegedly preparing to cremate the body without getting a post-mortem examination conducted.

Police received information about the incident, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Police received the post-mortem report on the evening of August 29. The report confirmed that Ayushi had died due to strangulation.

Based on the findings, Piplani police registered a murder case against Kamla and Vijay early on Sunday and arrested them.

Investigators are examining whether the teenager was killed because she wanted to marry a person of her choice.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the family’s alleged attempt to cremate the body without a post-mortem.

Further details about the incident are awaited.