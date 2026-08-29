Farmer Beaten To Death By Stepson, Accomplices During Raksha Bandhan Visit; Son Injured In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death by his stepson and accomplices during a visit to his sister’s house in the Gunga area to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

The suspects also attacked and injured the farmer’s son when he tried to rescue his father.

Gunga police station in-charge Rinku Jatav said the deceased was identified as Kunjilal Yadav, a resident of Chhawani Pathar village.

Police said Kunjilal had gone to his sister’s house with his son Rishabh on Friday afternoon to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

A dispute broke out between Kunjilal and his stepson over an old issue. The argument escalated when the stepson, along with his accomplices, allegedly attacked Kunjilal with sticks.

When Rishabh tried to come to his father’s rescue, the suspects allegedly assaulted him as well, leaving him seriously injured. The attackers then fled the spot.

Relatives rushed injured father and son to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared Kunjilal dead. Rishabh is undergoing treatment and is now reported to be out of danger.

Police said Kunjilal had a second marriage with a woman 24 years ago. The woman already had three children from an earlier marriage who were not on good terms with their stepfather.