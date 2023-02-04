Bhopal: Tandoor bhatti banned, Rs 5 lakh fine to be imposed

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The use of earthen oven, the tandoor bhatti, has been banned in major cities of Madhya Pradesh on ground that they increase air pollution in cities. Hotel operators have been told to use electric or LPG oven instead.

Food and civil supplies department has been told to monitor the use. A fine of Rs 5 lakh will be imposed on hotel and restaurant owners if found using earthen oven.

Hotels were served notices in Jabalpur in this regard recently. Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Bhopal regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “Food and civil supplies department has issued order to stop use of traditional earthen tandoor bhatti in which coal and wood are used as fuel.”

He said that traditional tandoor had been banned in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

However, hotel operators have said that electric tandoor will cost three times more, which will impact consumers’ pocket.

Apart from pollution level, the amount of carbon dioxide in tandoor rotis is high, which is injurious to health. All hotels, restaurants and dhaba operators have been given three days time to comply with the order, Sharma said.