Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh gets bail in defamation case

The court dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs granted relief to the Congress leader in the defamation case filed in 2014

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special court here on Saturday granted bail to Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh in a defamation case filed by state BJP president VD Sharma whom Digvijaya had accused of being involved in Vyapam scam that rocked Madhya Pradesh in 2013.

The court dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs granted relief to the Congress leader in the defamation case filed in 2014. Singh was asked to appear in the court.

VD Sharma had filed a defamation case after Singh had accused VD Sharma of acting as a middleman in Vyapam scam. The court had issued order to register FIR against Digvijay Singh on December 5, 2022.

Talking to reporters later after Saturday’s court hearing, an undeterred Singh said he was facing cases in four states.

"The court has granted bail to me. I have written all these letters (waving papers) in 2014-15. Our demand for a CBI investigation (in Vyapam scam) was accepted. Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has so far not taken any action against (Vyapam) accused. They are still living in government accommodations," he said.

Singh accused the present BJP government headed by Chouhan of indulging in corruption through "middlemen".

VD Sharma said, “It is unfortunate that such people draw pleasure from it. Singh is fond of deceitful politics. But people are watching all.”

