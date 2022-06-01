 
Bhopal: Talent hunt for break dance artistes; academy on the anvil, says sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia

Break Dance to be included in 2024 Paris Olympics

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Break Dance to be included in 2024 Paris Olympics | Representative pic

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government’s sports and youth welfare department is launching a talent hunt across the state for youths willing to enroll themselves in the break dance academy.

Minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia said on Wednesday that the state was targeting a medal in Break Dance category that is included as a discipline for 2024 Paris Olympics during her interaction with the media at the shooting academy.

Break dance, a hip-hop style dance form popularised by the late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, has now become a sport under the name Breaking.

Scindia said the state was contemplating to start a Break Dance Academy to train dancers into becoming sportspersons in order to compete at the Olympics.

She said the talent hunt would take place at school and college levels to ensure that every aspirant gets a chance to show case their potential.

District collectors and district sports officers have already been informed about the talent hunt, Scindia said.

She said the state has been performing brilliantly in events like hockey, shooting, water sports, equestrian and archery.

There are more than 19 academies in the state under the department.

The sport will be judged on the basis of creativity, personality, technique, variety and performance.

article-image

