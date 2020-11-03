Bhopal: Tabla and Sitar recital by Gandhar Rajhans and Arun Morone enchant audience at ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh'

BHOPAL: Tabla and Sitar recital by Gandhar Rajhans and Arun Morone were held on Tuesday - the third day of 13-day festival ‘Rang Madhya Pradesh', at the Tribal Museum in the city.

The event is being organised by the MP Culture Department under the ‘Gamak' series to mark the Foundation Day of the state.

The third day event began with the performance of tabla player Gandhar Rajhans from Khandwa. He presented Teen Taal, Peshkar Kayde, Gatein and Tukde which enchanted the audience. Jitendra Sharma accompanied him on tabla.

It was followed by the performance of sitar player Arun Morone. He began with ‘Aalap,’ ‘Jod’ and ‘Jhala’ in raga ‘Rageshree’. After that he presented two bandishes in Vilambit and Madhya laya Teen Taal. Gandhar Rajhans accompanied him on tabla.

Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Akademi organised the third day event. It was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the department.