Bhopal: Surgery in Youth Congress; 23 office-bearers removed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state unit Youth Congress (YC) on Tuesday removed 23 office-bearers because of their inactivity in party programmes. The YC spokesperson Vivek Tripathi told media that on the recommendations of All India Congress Committee, state YC president Dr Vikrant Bhuria issued the orders on Tuesday. “Among the leaders who are shown door, three were posted as state secretary, one as Betul district president and the rest 19 are assembly presidents,” he added. He said new appointments would be made shortly.

The YC had played a vital role in the state assembly elections in 2018 as the Congress had formed government in Madhya Pradesh. The party had given tickets to YC members including Kuna Choudhary who won the election.

Party sources said that Congress was assessing its strength and leaving no stone unturned to win in the Assembly election to be held this year. Sources in the party said former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath had been assessing performance of all the office-bearers and party leaders.

