Bhopal: Surety of redressal has led to rise in public complaints, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh attending the Regional Conference on Good Governance and Innovation program at Kushabhau Convention Centre in Bhopal on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievance and Pension Jitendra Singh has said that the number of public complaints was 2 lakh in the country before Modi government, now, it is 20 lakh per year. This shows faith of common people in Modi government, said the Union minister while addressing the inaugural session on good governance organised at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Monday. He said several laws were abrogated as they became irrelevant.

Citing example, Singh said students were required to get documents attested from gazetted officers earlier. This was done away with after three months of Modi government coming to power in 2014. “This shows that Modi government has faith on youths,” Singh added.

Speaking further, he said that a campaign had been undertaken to take government to villages. He spoke on use of technology in good governance and gave examples how magical changes took place in last 25 years. “Now, imagine how Artificial Intelligence and technology will change scenario when India will celebrate 100 years of independence,” Singh said.

In his address, state Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Saklecha gave example of Jawad where health parameters of people above 35 years of age were checked. Those who were found susceptible to diseases were informed in advance about the impending threat so that they could avail timely treatment.

Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation chairman Shaitan Pal Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Nikunj Shrivastava were present.