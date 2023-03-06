Bhopal:10 lakh pensioners above 95 years of age, 4 lakh above 100 years, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal:10 lakh pensioners above 95 years of age, 4 lakh above 100 years, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Minister marked his presence in a workshop organised by Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) for Bank of Baroda's officials handling pension related work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister Jitendra Singh at the Bankers Awareness Seminar organized by Bank of Baroda at Hotel Courtyard Marriott | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has said that Union finance ministry will take decision on old pension scheme. “I can’t say anything on it,” he added.    

Singh was speaking at bankers’ awareness workshop at Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the city on Monday. Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) organised a workshop for Bank of Baroda officials handling pension related work.

He told them to ensure that pensioners do not face inconvenience. “Number of pensioners has increased in the country. There are 10 lakh pensioners above 95 years of age. There are 4 lakh pensioners above 100 years,” he added. He felicitated pensioners who attended the workshop. He interacted with participants and laid stress on digitisation for pension related processes. Discussions were held on linking Integrated Pension Portal developed by DoPPW with the existing BoB portals to provide seamless services to pensioners. Feedback was taken from bank officials on policy issues to make proactive changes to ensure Ease of Living for pensioners. More than 60 BoB officials were awarded certificates at valediction function.

