Bhopal: Super Sunday observed for Total Sanitation Campaign in Datia

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Super Sunday was observed under Total Sanitation Campaign in the state. It was celebrated at Datia's Kila Chowk ground on Sunday to keep city clean. Home Minister Narottam Mishra kicked off Super Sunday campaign by playing hooter to keep the city clean.

As soon as the hooter was sounded in Datia, sanitation teams started cleaning simultaneously at 105 places in the city. Over 2,000 people from all sections of the society participated.

In his address, Mishra stressed on seeing Datia as the cleanest city. ìWe are launching door-to-door campaign,î he said as he asked people to keep city clean by putting garbage in dustbin.

In 1999, the Indian government introduced Total Sanitation Campaign (TSC) to accelerate sanitation coverage throughout the country, particularly in†rural areas. It focused on information and education to generate public demand for†sanitation facilities. It was renamed Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan in 2012 and relaunched as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014.

The programme recognised the importance of local leadership and introduced rewards to encourage local participation. The TSC programme emphasised on information, education and communication as a means of promoting†sanitation facilities, and providing a stronger support system including trained workers, building material and production centres. It also emphasised on importance of†school sanitation and hygiene education as an entry point for encouraging a wider acceptance of these practices.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:23 AM IST