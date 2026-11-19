Bhopal Suicide Case: 45-Year-Old TB Patient Hangs Self To Death At Piplani |

Bhopal Suicide Case: A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in Piplani area of Bhopal on Thursday. No suicide note was recovered. The incident happened at Gupta Colony, Anand Nagar, an area falling under the jurisdiction of the Piplani police station.

Family members discovered him hanging in his room around 4:30 AM. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, inspected the premises and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. After completion of the post-mortem formalities on Thursday afternoon, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.



According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Rajesh Thakur, son of Ghisalal Thakur, a resident of Gupta Colony, Anand Nagar, who was suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) from a prolonged period.



Man Found Hanging In Bhopal, Rajesh Worked As A Driver In Jaipur



Rajesh used to work as a driver in Jaipur. It is reported that Rajesh had been suffering from tuberculosis (TB) for a long time and had stopped working due to his illness. No suicide note recovered, however prima facia police suggests that he was suffering from TB and was distressed due to his deteriorating health condition.

Family members informed the police that Rajesh had dinner with them the previous night before retiring to his room to sleep as usual. However, when they checked on him around 4:30 AM, they found his body hanging inside the room. The police were subsequently notified.

No Note Found During Bhopal Police Investigation In Piplani Suicide Case



During the preliminary investigation, the police inspected the site but did not find any suicide note. Family members suspect that prolonged illness and the distress associated with his health condition may have compelled him to take the extreme step. The Piplani police have registered this case as a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the matter. Police officials stated that all relevant circumstances are being examined to establish the sequence of events and determine the reason behind it.



The findings of the post-mortem examination and further investigation are expected to provide additional details about the case.

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