Bhopal Police Arrest Three For Allegedly Transporting Nine Cattle In Cramped Pickup Vehicle, One Animal Found Dead | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men have been arrested for allegedly transporting nine cattle illegally in cramped conditions in a pickup vehicle from Vidisha to a livestock market in Barwani.

One of the animals died during the journey, reportedly due to the poor conditions in which they were being transported.

Police intercepted the pickup near the Sukhi Sewania toll plaza at around 3 am on Wednesday following a tip-off from Bajrang Dal activists and local villagers.

During inspection, police found one of eight cattle dead. The vehicle was seized and the animals were shifted to a cow shelter.

According to reports, the arrested suspects have been identified as Vijay Sisodia (25), Vijay Bhandwa (22) and Lucky Rathore (21), all residents of Indore district.

During questioning, the suspects told police that the cattle belonged to Sanju Parmar, who had assigned them the job of transporting the animals from Vidisha to the Barwani cattle market.

Police have also named Parmar as a suspect in the case registered under the Cruelty to Animals Act and launched a search to trace him.

Sukhi Sewania police station in-charge Arun Sharma said the eight surviving cattle had been sent to a cow shelter, while the dead animal was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the documents related to the transportation of cattle and the motive behind carrying them.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!