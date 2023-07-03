Bhopal: Substandard Software, Equipment Hamper Cyber Investigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty equipment, two softwares for probing cyber crime cases have failed to yield desired results at district cyber crime cell in the city.

The equipment were installed at cyber forensic laboratory inaugurated at Bhopal district cyber crime cell in March 2023. Senior officials of Bhopal district cyber crime cell said substandard equipment were bought for probing cyber crime cases, which were installed in at forensic laboratory since March 2023. They added that the equipment falling below the quality standards had to be bought, as police headquarters lacked funds.

Laaljeet, a sub inspector posted at the cell, said that the mobile imaging software named CleverSpy (name changed to maintain confidentiality of software) boasted of a number of features like tracing location of a cell phone, whereabouts of SIM card, mass storage, camera functions and monitoring of drone movements. He, however, said that the premium version of Clever Spy used at the district cyber cell had not been bought due to which 50 per cent tasks were not executed.

Another software used for hard disk imaging named Clone100 (name changed) also faces the same fate, which affects investigations. Senior cyber crime officials maintained that lack of manpower was another issue. Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said major case involving fraud of Rs 48 lakh was reported at state cyber crime cell. As the state cyber cell lacks manpower, the PHQ instructed it to hand over the case to district cyber crime cell, which is breach of rules, as cases involving fraud of Rs 3 lakh and above are probed by state cyber cell.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shrutkirti Somwanshi said that a letter of request would be sent to PHQ to list all the problems that are hampering investigation of cases pertaining to cyber frauds.

Read Also Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum