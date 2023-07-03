Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Tribal Museum Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sawan songs in Nimadi dialect and Gond dance ‘Gudumbaja were presented at the MP Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of Sambhavna, an event that focused on dance, singing, and musical instruments.

The event began with tSawan songs, presented by Vikas Shukla and his troupe from Harda. It was followed by Gond Gudumbaja dance was presented by Likhiram Dhurve and his troupe from Anuppur. It is a traditional dance of a sub-caste of Gond tribe.

There is also a long tradition of Gudum instrument played by tribesmen. Gudum, Duff, Manjira, Timki instruments are played.