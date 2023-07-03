 Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Gond dance Gudumbaja held.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Tribal Museum Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sawan songs in Nimadi dialect and Gond dance ‘Gudumbaja were presented at the MP Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of Sambhavna, an event that focused on dance, singing, and musical instruments. 

The event began with tSawan songs, presented by Vikas Shukla and his troupe from Harda. It was followed by Gond Gudumbaja dance was presented by Likhiram Dhurve and his troupe from Anuppur.  It is a traditional dance of a sub-caste of Gond tribe.

There is also a long tradition of Gudum instrument played by tribesmen. Gudum, Duff, Manjira, Timki instruments are played.

Read Also
Indore: Youth Dies After Falling Into 800-Ft Deep Gorge While Trying To Take Selfie
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Overheard In Bhopal: A Female IAS Officer Has Geared Up To Leave For Delhi On Deputation

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Phulwari 2023’ 14 Kathak Dancers Present Narmada Stuti

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Sawan Songs In Nimadi Dialect At Tribal Museum 

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Bhopal: Maid Makes Off With Rs 7.5L In Misrod, Search On

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM

Spirit Of Service At Core Of Indian Society: CM