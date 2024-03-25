Bhopal: Subedarganj-Secunderabad Special Train To Make 9 Trips

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Subedarganj-Secunderabad-Subedarganj weekly superfast express special train will make nine trips with halts at Bina, Bhopal and Itarsi stations of Bhopal division from April 4 to June 1. The special train will depart from Subedarganj at 15.50 hrs every Thursday, reach Veerangana Laxmibai at 22.10 hrs, depart from Veerangana Laxmibai at 22.15 hrs.

It will reach Bina at 00.20 hrs, depart Bina at 00.25 hrs, reach Bhopal at 02.10 hrs, depart Bhopal at 02.20 hrs, reach Itarsi at 04.00 hrs, depart Itarsi at 04.05 hrs, reach Secunderabad station at 20.00 hrs.

Similarly, the train will depart from Secunderabad at 04.30 hrs every Saturday from April 06, to June 01, reach Itarsi at 19.45 hrs the next day, depart from Itarsi at 19.50 hrs, reaching Bhopal at 21.30 hrs, departing from Bhopal at 21.40 hrs, reaching Bina at 00.20 hrs, departing from Bina at 00.25 hrs, reaching Virangana Laxmibai at 03.15 hrs, departing from Veerangana Laxmibai at 03.20 hrs and reaching Subedarganj station at 10.00 hrs.

The halts include Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Pukhrayan, Orai, Veerangana Laxmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Mancherial, Pedapalli and Kazipet.