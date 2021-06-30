Bhopal: Sub inspector carrying toys for daughter meets death on road

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sub inspector was killed by a speeding SUV in Habibganj on Tuesday night. The incident occurred when SUV hit his bike and he fell onto its bonnet. The driver instead of applying brakes, tried to run away and he fell on the road after being dragged for over 20 metres, police said.

The deceased identified as Sudheer Manjhi was posted at Hanumanganj police station in Bhopal. Manjhi was returning from duty and was heading towards his residence in Chunabhatti. Sub inspector Vivek Sharma said accident occurred at 10.30 pm when he reached area from Char Imli side and SUV reached came from Habibganj side.

The cop was rushed to JP Hospital where he was declared brought dead. At the time of accident, he was carrying toys for his daughter, said police. The SUV has been identified and the driver has been booked, said Sharma.