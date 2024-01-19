Bhopal: Students Stage Protest After PhD Student Hit By Loading Auto

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A PhD student enrolled at Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya was hit by a recklessly-driven loading autorickshaw near the institute on Friday morning, following which he was grievously injured, the police said. The students resorted to protests on the road in front of the institute, which led to traffic jam on Hoshangabad Road.

The protests continued for six hours and the injured student was referred to AIIMS where his condition is said to be critical. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said injured Shubham Tiwari (27) was leaving campus on his bike. As soon as he rode outside the gate, a loading auto rammed into him. He was rushed to AIIMS hospital where his condition is said to be critical. He belongs to Damoh.

The students said they had been writing to district administration for a speed-breaker and removal of liquor shop but their demands fell on deaf ears. The protests began at 10.15 am on Friday and continued till 4.30 pm.