 Bhopal: Students Stage Protest After PhD Student Hit By Loading Auto
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Students Stage Protest After PhD Student Hit By Loading Auto

Bhopal: Students Stage Protest After PhD Student Hit By Loading Auto

The students resorted to protests on the road in front of the institute, which led to traffic jam on Hoshangabad Road.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A PhD student enrolled at Kendriya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya was hit by a recklessly-driven loading autorickshaw near the institute on Friday morning, following which he was grievously injured, the police said. The students resorted to protests on the road in front of the institute, which led to traffic jam on Hoshangabad Road.

The protests continued for six hours and the injured student was referred to AIIMS where his condition is said to be critical. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni said injured Shubham Tiwari (27) was leaving campus on his bike. As soon as he rode outside the gate, a loading auto rammed into him. He was rushed to AIIMS hospital where his condition is said to be critical. He belongs to Damoh.

The students said they had been writing to district administration for a speed-breaker and removal of liquor shop but their demands fell on deaf ears. The protests began at 10.15 am on Friday and continued till 4.30 pm.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corp Issues Advisory Amid Rising Dog Fury Cases In City
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cong Committee Expels 41 Assembly Poll Contestants

Bhopal: Cong Committee Expels 41 Assembly Poll Contestants

Woman Seeks Divorce: Hubby Promised Honeymoon To Goa, Took Her To Ayodhya

Woman Seeks Divorce: Hubby Promised Honeymoon To Goa, Took Her To Ayodhya

Bhopal: Dy CM Asks ESB To Release Exam Results Of Health Dept Posts

Bhopal: Dy CM Asks ESB To Release Exam Results Of Health Dept Posts

Bhopal: Kashyap, Tetwal Want Other Bungalows, Big Challenge To Ask Senior Leaders To Vacate Houses

Bhopal: Kashyap, Tetwal Want Other Bungalows, Big Challenge To Ask Senior Leaders To Vacate Houses

Bhopal: Former MLA Of Congress Joins BJP, Opposition Gets First Jolt After Assembly Polls

Bhopal: Former MLA Of Congress Joins BJP, Opposition Gets First Jolt After Assembly Polls