Bhopal: Students Fly Back To Manipur, Say Campuses Are Safe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most students from Madhya Pradesh, studying in institutions for higher learning in Manipur, have flown back to the trouble-torn state. According to students, campuses are safe and there is peace in Imphal, capital of Manipur.

However, internet remains shut and they have been told not to move out of campus. “We are so used to surfing. It is like being deprived of an essential,” a student told Free Press. About 24 students had returned home in May this year in special flights arranged by the state government after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur.

Harsh Rao from Khandwa, a BSc fourth-semester student at National Sports University, Imphal, reached Manipur capital on August 11. “I found no sign of trouble from the airport to my campus,” he said. Since his course has considerable practical components, online examination was not feasible, he said.

Harsh said his parents were worried but they were assured of safety by his HoD over the phone “We are allowed to use Wi-Fi in academic section from 1 pm to 4 pm. But we are so used to internet that it is difficult to live without it,” he said.

His senior at the university, Shashibhan Tiwari, also from Khandwa, will appear for seventh semester examination shortly. “Exams were put off due to violence,” he said. Shashibhan said meals were not problem at the varsity.

Sujal Bisani, a final-year student at National Institute of Technology, Manipur, reached Imphal on Saturday morning. Hailing from Neemuch, Sujal said classes were run online but he decided to fly back to Imphal as most of his friends returned to campus.

A student from Panna, enrolled in the second year at Central Agricultural University, Manipur, was called back. “We are staying on campus and we do not move out. Everything is fine here though I do not know what is happening in the city,” he said. His exams began on August 16.

Ansh Agnihotri from Gwalior and Chetan Pyasi from Panna - both pursuing graduation from IIIT, Imphal - are attending classes online. “If college summons, I will go to Imphal,” Ansh said.

