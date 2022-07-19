Bhopal: Students deprived of scholarships

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education department has issued directives on special arrangements to be made for students who could not get scholarships in the last three years, said department officials.

Director, school education department, KK Dwivedi, said that instructions have been issued to joint directors and district education officers of all districts to prepare a plan for the students who were eligible for scholarships but could not get them because of some errors like spelling mistakes.

“Cases in large numbers have been witnessed where bank accounts of students were not linked or there were some minor clerical errors due to which they could not get scholarship despite approval,” said Dwivedi.

Now, the department has asked senior officials to prepare a list of students whose cases were approved but they did not get scholarships in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“One-time arrangement has been made for such students. Therefore, officials have been asked to send a list of such students. They have also been instructed to scrutinise cases before sending it to head office,” added Dwivedi.

Instructions have also been given to the staff members to remain careful in future and to ensure proper entries by students so that they get scholarships on time.