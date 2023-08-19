Bhopal: Student Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old student of a private college in Bhopal consumed poison at his rented accommodation in Jehangirabad on Friday evening. He was taken to hospital by friends but he died during treatment.

Jehangirabad police station house officer (SHO) Ajay Tiwari said Naveen Chourasiya was a student of Extol College in Bhopal. Chourasiya who belonged to Raisen was also preparing for competitive exams. He lived in a rented accommodation in Jehangirabad.

On Friday evening, he allegedly consumed poison. As his health began deteriorating, his friends staying with him took him to Shakir Ali hospital for treatment where he died on Friday late night.

The cops were informed who sent Chourasiya’s body for post-mortem. The doctors told cops that Chourasiya had consumed poisonous substance, which caused his death. The police are awaiting Chourasiya’s post-mortem report, after which the reason behind his extreme step will become clear. No suicide note has been recovered, SHO Tiwari said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)