Bhopal: Strict action will be taken against drug traders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that no stone will be left unturned in making Madhya Pradesh free from addiction. Moreover, strict action will be taken against drug peddlers and those in the illegal drug business.

He was addressing a state-level program at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Sunday. He said that Madhya Pradesh would be made number 1 in de-addiction. He said that such an excise policy would be made to spread awareness about de-addiction.

He also said that white powder is being sold out near schools and colleges and it’s a matter of concern. Hence drug traders will be dealt with iron fists. He even announced that the chukka lounge will not be allowed to function on the soil of Madhya Pradesh.

Underlining the need for cooperation from society in the fight against addiction, he said that to ensure that no one should go into addiction, a comprehensive scheme will be made for sports competitions in villages. He said that efforts will be made in every program to administer the de-addiction pledge.

He also said that before the Ladli Laxmi Yojana came into existence, the sex ratio in Madhya Pradesh was 1000: 912. Now 956 girls are taking birth against 1000 boys.

On this occasion, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, former Chief Minister Uma Bharti, Union Minister Veerendra Kumar, etc were present.