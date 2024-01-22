Bhopal: Strict Action Against Those Involved In Paper Leaks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The school education department has instructed collectors to launch an awareness campaign against those spreading misleading information on the social media pertaining to paper leak of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Board examinations as well as other examinations. The divisional joint director of the education department and the district education officer have been instructed to actively cooperate in the campaign.

Commissioner of public instruction Anubha Srivastava said as the board examinations approach, many fraud groups engaged in cheating students become active on social media. These groups create confusion by spreading false information. Many groups demand money and provide fake papers to the students. Apart from this, the groups also connect students to various apps that provide gaming and other harmful content.

Consequently, students and their parents have to face financial loss as well as mental distress. These groups fraudulently obtain UPI details from students and blackmail them. To stop these activities, the school education department is trying to run a public awareness campaign in collaboration with voluntary organisations. Students, parents urged to stay vigilant The school education department has appealed to parents and students not to rely on such proposals received through social media and other means and report it to the district education officer’s office and the Collectorate. Immediate police action will be taken against these groups.

The department has asked all government and private schools to be alert in this matter. School managers have been asked to make students aware about this. Officials told to take measures School education minister Uday Pratap Singh had told the officials that strict punitive action should be taken against the persons found guilty in the paper leak case. He said that the department will now take strict action against those who leak papers and create confusion.