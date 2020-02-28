Bhopal: Stress more on public participation while forming Water Act, says Medha Patkar

BHOPAL: Narmada activists have planned a two day national workshop on valley planning and Water Right Act beginning March 1. Researchers and experts of rivers, valleys and water rights from across the nation will be participating in the workshop.

National convener of the programme, Vimal Bhai has invited the chief minister along with other ministers as well on March 2- the concluding day to listen to the recommendations concluded from the two day ‘Nadi Ghati Vichar Sammelan’ workshop.

“He said that laws should be made in consultation with the stakeholders. Concerns of the people living there for ages should be addressed. Their rights on the resources available there cannot be denied else they be provided some alternative means of sustenance,” said the convener.

NBA activist Medha Patkar said Water Right Act should be drafted with help of stakeholders. People who live on the banks of rivers and river valleys know better and suggest better ways. State government should listen to them seriously.

NBA activists believe that state government should stress more on public participation during formation of the Right to Water Act. That is the reason why they have organized the workshop separately and didn’t forget to invite the government.