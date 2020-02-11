National Seminar on Right to Water Act held in Bhopal: Land use of water bodies not to be changed

BHOPAL: The one-day national seminar held to draft Right to Water Act declared that land use of water bodies will not be changed. While water recycling, recharging and distribution to remain integral part of the Act, it draft also envisages supply of 55 litre water per person every day.
All water bodies will be identified, demarcated and protected which means that act once implemented encroachments on water bodies will end, said the waterman Rajendra Singh, at the end of seminar on Tuesday.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath admitted that water crisis has disturbed regular supply of water to households and many parts were getting water only twice or thrice in a week. Government wants to wants to supply potable water to every household, said Nath. About 65 dams and 165 reservoirs are drought affected, he added.
Narrating an incident, Nath said his political journey began only because of water. “I was going to Pandurna from Sausar in 1979 when I saw some boys standing on the road. They said they have to bring water from 12 km far and most of the boys in village remain unmarried as no one wants their daughter to send to a place where she has to walk miles to fetch water,” said CM sharing the incident.
PHE minister, Sukhdev Panse said that water recycling, recharging and distribution will remain integral part of the Act. This Act will ensure 55 litres of water per person every day at his residence.
Panchayat and rural development minister Kamleshwar Patel announced formation of Gram Sarovar Vikas Pradhikaran (Village Pond’ Development Authority). This will not only protect water bodies but will also rejuvenate them, he said.
Water experts from 25 states participated in the national conclave and shared their experiences.
Draft not made public
During the seminar, activist Rakesh Diwan said that he failed to understand why the draft of Water Act is being kept secret. He said that he approached the minister even but could not get the copy of draft. ‘This is for people’s welfare therefore all documents should remain public,’ he said.
However, Rajendra Singh, during his address clarified that he did not have his email id else he would have sent it.
No privatization but communitization of water
Water expert from Kerala, Venugopal narrated his story how he fought against MNC giant Coca Cola that used to draw all water leaving the villagers without any. Ultimately Supreme Court decided in favour of villagers and since then their campaign stands, ‘no privatization but community-isation of water.’
