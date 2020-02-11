National Seminar on Right to Water Act held in Bhopal: Land use of water bodies not to be changed

BHOPAL: The one-day national seminar held to draft Right to Water Act declared that land use of water bodies will not be changed. While water recycling, recharging and distribution to remain integral part of the Act, it draft also envisages supply of 55 litre water per person every day.

All water bodies will be identified, demarcated and protected which means that act once implemented encroachments on water bodies will end, said the waterman Rajendra Singh, at the end of seminar on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath admitted that water crisis has disturbed regular supply of water to households and many parts were getting water only twice or thrice in a week. Government wants to wants to supply potable water to every household, said Nath. About 65 dams and 165 reservoirs are drought affected, he added.

Narrating an incident, Nath said his political journey began only because of water. “I was going to Pandurna from Sausar in 1979 when I saw some boys standing on the road. They said they have to bring water from 12 km far and most of the boys in village remain unmarried as no one wants their daughter to send to a place where she has to walk miles to fetch water,” said CM sharing the incident.