Bhopal: Steep Rise In GST, Excise Revenue In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State has registered a steep rise in revenue from GST, excise, registration and commercial tax.

Besides, the State has been included in the pioneering states in terms of GST return filing. First half of last financial year, till July 2022, GST revenue was recorded Rs 8,311 crore, which now increased to Rs 10,945 crore, till July 2023. It shows a rise of 26 per cent compared to last year.

This year the target was Rs 10,339 crore. The excise revenue during the first half of last financial year was Rs 4,643 crore, which has increased to Rs 4,655 crore this year.

Registration revenue has seen 15.75 per cent growth compared to last year. Last year, it was Rs 2,732 crore, which has now increased to Rs 3,162 crore. The target was Rs 3,085 crore.

The commercial tax revenue during first half of last financial year was Rs 21,571 crore and it has now jumped to Rs 23,789 crore this year. The new figure of revenue reflects 10.98 per cent growth.