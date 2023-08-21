Indore: i5 Summit Concludes With Entrepreneurial Fervour

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The i5 Summit 2023 embarked on a stimulating journey, filled with motivation and innovation, as eminent figures from the entrepreneurial sphere graced the stage to share their wisdom and experiences.

The event, renowned as i5’s flagship: the ‘Get Funded’ session, drew a diverse audience eager to absorb knowledge and kindle their entrepreneurial spirit. As curtains drew on the second day of i5 Summit 2023, an electrifying culmination awaited attendees with an awe-inspiring address by Punita Mittal, the visionary co-founder of SoulUp. The innovative emotional health start up made its debut in 2022. She held the audience captive with her entrepreneurial journey, recounting the birth of her mental health start up—a platform meticulously designed to connect individuals who have triumphed over similar emotionally arduous challenges. Among her impactful statements, Mittal's profound words, ‘While building a start up, you build yourself’ resonated deeply, provoking cheers and applause from the enthralled crowd.

Following this transformative moment, the spotlight turned to Mansingh Gadhvi, a start up mentor, advisor and investor. Gadhvi's illustrious two-decade career has witnessed the realms of corporate giants and the dynamic start up cosmos. His address not only shared invaluable insights but also delved into the theme of ‘Disruptive Entrepreneurship’, spotlighting a spectrum of Indian start ups that have shaken up industries.

The final day (Day 3), commenced with an enlightening discourse by Divyaditya Kothari, a prominent figure holding the esteemed position of Director at Renaicon Advisory and Research LLP. His insights on psychology, personal branding, and relationship building resonated profoundly with the audience, leaving an indelible impact.

The spotlight then turned to the highly anticipated event of the summit, the Get Funded session. A cornerstone of i5 Summit 2023, this event aims to nurture and embolden entrepreneurial dreams. The panel of judges comprised of distinguished figures from the investment and start up landscapes: Pranav Sanghvi, Associate Principal (Investments) at MABS Family Office; Vikrant Varshney, co-founder of SucSEED Innovation Fund, Venture Capital Angel Fund; and the aforementioned Mansingh Gadhvi. Their collective expertise and experience added depth to the proceedings.

The event showcased an impressive array of start ups spanning diverse sectors such as agriculture, cyber security, consumer packaged goods, tech management, and SaaS. Entrepreneurs, both established and in the ideation phase, captivated the audience with their innovative concepts and compelling business models.

Concluding the line-up of awe-inspiring events, the MBA classroom session provided participants with invaluable insights into CAT preparation strategies and life as a management student at an IIM. The attendees gained deep insights into effective strategies for preparing for the CAT examination, a critical step in their journey towards business education. Furthermore, the session offered a glimpse into the dynamic life of a management student within the prestigious environment of an IIM. The engaging discourse provided a holistic perspective on the challenges and opportunities that await aspiring business leaders.

With this, we draw curtains on i5 Summit 2023—an entrepreneurial odyssey marked by inspiration and collaboration. The spirit of innovation echoed through the convergence of visionaries, mentors and emerging start ups, igniting the entrepreneurial ecosystem with zeal and energy.