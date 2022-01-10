Bhopal: State to observe Employment, Self-employment Day on January 12

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will observe Employment and Self-employment Day on January 12, as per official statement on Monday.

The district administrations and the state government will separately organise the event.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event to be held by the state in the Minto Hall, Bhopal.

In the programme, sanction and disbursal letters of employment/self-employment will be given to the beneficiaries.

Chouhan will also interact virtually with two beneficiaries each from Jhabua, Neemuch, Balaghat, Rewa, Gwalior and Tikamgarh districts.

Employment Day will be held at all district headquarters according to Covid-19 protocol.

The approval or disbursal letters will be given to maximum 100 beneficiaries under self-employment schemes.

Loans will be sanctioned and distributed among the beneficiaries through banks under Mukhya Mantri Gramin Path-Vikreta, Pradhan Mantri Mudra, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan, Mukhya Mantri Udyam Kranti Yojna and trained youths from Rural Self-employment Training Institute (RSETI).

The state event will be telecast live on January 12 at 1 pm from Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, Bhopal, through news channels and social media platforms.

Arrangements will also be made for showing at the events to the held in the districts.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022