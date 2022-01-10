e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Bhopal: State to observe Employment, Self-employment Day on January 12

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event to be held by the state in the Minto Hall, Bhopal.
Staff Reporter
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Advertisement

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will observe Employment and Self-employment Day on January 12, as per official statement on Monday.

The district administrations and the state government will separately organise the event.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend the event to be held by the state in the Minto Hall, Bhopal.

In the programme, sanction and disbursal letters of employment/self-employment will be given to the beneficiaries.

Chouhan will also interact virtually with two beneficiaries each from Jhabua, Neemuch, Balaghat, Rewa, Gwalior and Tikamgarh districts.

Employment Day will be held at all district headquarters according to Covid-19 protocol.

The approval or disbursal letters will be given to maximum 100 beneficiaries under self-employment schemes.

Loans will be sanctioned and distributed among the beneficiaries through banks under Mukhya Mantri Gramin Path-Vikreta, Pradhan Mantri Mudra, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan, Mukhya Mantri Udyam Kranti Yojna and trained youths from Rural Self-employment Training Institute (RSETI).

The state event will be telecast live on January 12 at 1 pm from Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, Bhopal, through news channels and social media platforms.

Arrangements will also be made for showing at the events to the held in the districts.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Goal is to serve people, politics is a medium, says UM Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhopal: Goal is to serve people, politics is a medium, says UM Jyotiraditya Scindia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:16 PM IST
Advertisement