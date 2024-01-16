Bhopal: State To Make 1 Cr People Literate By 2030

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set a goal to make around 1 crore people literate in Madhya Pradesh by 2030. If the government achieves the set target, Madhya Pradesh will become fully literate within the next six years. The Rajya Shiksha Kendra’s State Literacy Mission Authority, under the aegis of the Ullas Nav Bharat Saksharta programme, has undertaken the humongous task of imparting foundation-level and numeracy literacy to over one crore people in Madhya Pradesh by 2030. The curriculum for Classes Class 1 to 3 has been made as the basis of the teaching programme.

Ullas Nav Bharat Saksharta programme was introduced in the state in 2022 to impart literacy to the uneducated lot. Those imparted education are made to sit in exams organised by the State Literacy Mission Authority. According to the figures available with the school education department, there were 1.27 crore uneducated people in the age group of 15 to 80 years.

Of them, around 20 lakh people have appeared in the two exams held by the State Literacy Mission Authority. First exam was held in March 2023 in which around 9 lakh people against the target of 5.35 lakh given by Government of India appeared in the exam.

The second exam was held in September 2023 in which more than 10.18 lakh people appeared. The result of the same is yet to be declared. On an average, around 70% to 80 % people pass the exam, those who fail to clear are encouraged to reappear in the next exam.

Currently around 1 lakh volunteers including college students, teachers of government and private schools, NGO’s and retired officials have been pitched in to educate the illiterates. Besides, the authorities have roped in school and college students. To rope in students of schools (from class 9 till 12) and colleges, some projects have been designed making it mandatory for students to teach a minimum number of people and for the

Target

Cover illiterate people of at least fifty villages of every district to appear in every exam.

To make jail inmates literate before September 2024, help of educated prisoners being taken.

Dr Rakesh Dubey, Controller for Literacy Programme (School education department) told Free Press that before 2030, we will make the entire Madhya literate. The work of teaching uneducated people is being done with the coordination of every department, students and retired officials.