Bhopal: State to appoint doctors and health staff for 3rd wave of corona, plan to become self-reliant in oxygen supply

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state plans to appoint doctors and paramedical staff to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19. He has further said that the government will find out ways to become self-reliant in oxygen supply and that it will work for ëAtmanirbhar Madhya Pradeshí.

The chief minister made the statement at a virtual meeting with officers at Mantralaya on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Chouhan spoke about the main aspects of ëAtmanirbhar Madhya Pradeshí. Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains was present. He further said that, besides the pandemic, the focus should be on other aspects. Chouhan said that the pandemic had affected revenue collection and development work, but the procurement of wheat, work under MNREGA and plucking of tendu leaves was continuing.