Bhopal: State has 25 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets in stock

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine tablets which is an effective drug in treating coronavirus patients.

Rahul Jaiswal, GM technical Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Limited Corporation, said, “We have sufficient tablets in Madhya Pradesh. Twenty five lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine are in stock in Madhya Pradesh.

Restriction on sell has been imposed just to ensure availability of medicines for treatment for corona virus. The same medicine is used for treatment for malaria. On prescription, medicine will be available now in the state.”

The Union health ministry restricted sale and distribution of 'hydroxychloroquine' stating it as an essential drug to meet the requirements of any emergency arising due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Decision has been taken in public interest and to check misuse of it at wish and will of the public. Medical expert said that it was necessary and expedient to regulate and restrict the sale and distribution of the drug and preparation based thereon for preventing misuse.

“Not only on drug 'hydroxychloroquine', but any other drug which are essential to meet the requirements, it is better to put restriction, control on the sale and distribution and preparation based thereon for preventing their misuse,” Jaiswal said.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 26B of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), the Central Government hereby directs that sale by retail of any preparation containing the drug hydroxychloroquine shall be in accordance with the conditions for sale of drugs specified in Schedule H1 to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945," it stated.