Bhopal: State Government To Acquire Advanced Translation Software From C-DAC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Government is planning to purchase an advanced translation software from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The software will translate written and spoken content from Hindi to English and vice-versa with accuracy and speed. The software, developed by C-DAC, is being used by Rajya Sabha Secretariat to translate the speeches given by members in different languages, both to enable others to listen to them in the language of their choice as well as for maintaining a record of proceedings of the House.

Assistant director, MP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd, Nikhil Dubey told Free Press that a meeting was held with C-DAC recently and another meeting would be held shortly. “However, Assembly election might delay the acquisition of software.

Most probably, the final decision in the matter will be taken by new government,” he added. The process for acquisition of C-DAC software by the state government is in an advanced stage and an online workshop will be organised in this connection shortly.

Representatives from C-DAC will join the meeting from Pune while officials of the state government will participate from Bhopal. The translator developed by C-DAC is known for its efficiency and speed. Once the software has done its job, the document has to be lightly vetted for mistakes, which are few and far between.

“It can translate from and in many Indian languages. As for Madhya Pradesh, we use only two languages – Hindi and English and hence a translator that can handle these two tongues is good enough for us,” a state government official said.

The translator will be useful for Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTMS). It will also be useful for analysing FIRs. All the FIRs in the state are written in Hindi and their analysis is not possible. By converting their text into English, data anaylsis of FIRs from different angles will become possible. It can also be used in Vidhan Sabha.

The software will also be useful for Revenue Case Management System (RCMS). Besides, it will come in handy for filing cases in High Court. Appeals against judgments of district and sessions court are filed in High Court. The state government files many such appeals. The lower courts decide the cases in Hindi while the appeals have to be filed in English. The software will be useful for this work.

