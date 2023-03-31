Bhopal: State government increases award money for military medals 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday increased the award amount for military medals- wartime, peacetime and gallantry and distinguished service medals. The cash grant will be given in lieu of land for both the categories.

According to the order (gallantry medal), Rs 1 crore will be given to the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra winners will get Rs 75 lakh while Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra winners will get Rs 50 lakh each.

Army medal (Army, Navy and Air Force) winners will be given Rs 25 lakh each. In gallantry award category, Rs 25 lakh to be given to mentioned in dispatches

Similarly, for Yudha Seva Medals, Rs 10 lakh will be given to Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal winner while Rs 7 lakh will be given for Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM and Rs 5 lakh will be given to Yudha Seva Medal and Param Vishishta Seva Medal (PVSM) each.

Similarly, Rs 2.5 lakh will be given to the Ati Vishith Seva Medal winner and Rs 2 lakh for Sena Medal and Rs 1 lakh for Vishith Seva Medal winner.

Posthumously, this award amount for (gallantry and Yudha Seva Medal) will be distributed among the wife, children and parents in the ratio of 35%, 35% and 30% respectively. In case the deceased has no child the award amount will be divided equally among the spouse and parents. In case the children are minors, the amount will be deposited till they come of age. Even interest can not be withdrawn without the permission of the district collector. In case the medal winner is unmarried and the parents are also not alive, the amount will be divided equally among the brothers and sisters.