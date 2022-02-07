Bhopal: State government could relax age bar in PSC!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government is contemplating to provide relaxation in age limit for MPPSC (Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission) aspirants. Minister for General Administration Department (GAD), Inder Singh Parmar has recommended in the favour of relaxing age for PSC aspirants, said sources in the government.

PSC aspirants in large numbers have been demanding relaxation in age limit as the exams were delayed because of covid and other reasons. The aspirants have met and placed their demand with the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well.

After these developments the GAD minister Parmar sent a note sheet (Free Press has a copy of it) to the additional chief secretary of the department recommending age relaxation. However, the decision hasn’t been taken yet. Sources say that a high level meeting will be held with the CM soon after which announcement could be made.

Several state governments including Oddisha, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have provided age relaxation of four years to the aspirants. This has been mentioned in the note sheet as well.

This has brightened the hopes of thousands of PSC aspirants who had given memorandum to CM, home minister Narottam Mishra and state BJP chief VD Sharma pressing their demand.

Government sources say that PSC aspirants could get age relaxation from 1-4 years.

“There are thousands of aspirants like me who have been preparing and waiting for the exams but they have been delayed for several reasons. We will turn into ineligible this year for no fault of our own. Giving relaxation in age will provide relief to thousands of candidates like me,” said an aspirant.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:29 PM IST