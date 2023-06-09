Bhopal: State BJP Is Caught In Confusion Over Poll Issues Because Of Centre

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unable to take a decision on various issues because of the Central Government.

The central leadership of the party has advised the state unit to keep mum over the election promises being made by the Congress to woo voters.

The Congress is talking about waving loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, revival of old pension scheme and providing LPG cylinder at Rs 500. These are the major issues.

The Central Government has made it clear that it will not take any decision on it.

The Congress promised to waive loans before the election in 2018, but the Centre asked the state not to announce loan waiver.

Since the Congress got the farmers’ support over the issue, it was able to win five more seats than the BJP and formed the government.

The party promised revival of OPS during the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and got the benefit of it.

The Congress-led governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have already ordered revival of OPS, a major issue for those who have joined government jobs after 2005.

The Congress has also promised that it will provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500. The Rajasthan government has already transferred subsidy on LPG cylinders to the accounts of 7.6 million families.

The party is making the same promise to the people in other poll-bound states.

Since the BJP-led government is ruling at the Centre, the MP government is maintaining silence over the matter.

According to a former minister in the BJP government, the schemes like loan waiver and providing LPG cylinder for Rs 500 attract voters.

The BJP has to find a way to counter the Congress’s poll promises, he said, adding that not giving loan waiver to farmers caused a big loss to the BJP in the previous assembly election, so the party should take a decision on it.