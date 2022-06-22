Bhopal: State Assembly’s monsoon session from July 25

Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state legislative assembly’s monsoon session will be of 5 days beginning July 25, as per an official notification issued on Tuesday.

According to the state legislative assembly’s principal secretary (PS) AP Singh, the 5-day monsoon session will be the 12th session of the 15th state legislative assembly.

The PS informed the media that since there is no holiday during the session there will be as many as five sittings of the House during the duration.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh demanded in a statement that the duration of the session be extended to three weeks instead of five days.