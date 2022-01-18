Bhopal: State among top 5 states in filing GST return, says Finance Minister Jagdish Devda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister Jagdish Devda said Madhya Pradesh has made it to the top five states in the country in filing GST return. It was possible due to timely return and payment of GST.

He said taxpayers have an important contribution in making India a 5 trillion dollar economy and realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Due to better taxation system and collection of taxes, successful implementation of public welfare schemes is possible.

He was holding pre-budget discussions with taxpayers, tax experts and representatives of industry and business sector here on Monday. The discussions were held to prepare budget for 2022-23.

He said despite Covid pandemic, revenue of Rs 32,764 crore was received from GST, VAT and profession tax in 2020-21. In the current financial year, the target is to get revenue of Rs 38,82 crore. “Everyone's cooperation is needed in achieving this goal,” he added.

He said suggestions received regarding GST will be placed before GST Council. He expressed hope that important suggestions from taxpayers will help in boosting the economy. Industry groups, tax consultants, chartered accountants from Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain gave their suggestions. He said industrial investment will be encouraged to generate employment in Madhya Pradesh.

He also said that expectations of the industry would be considered in policies and decisions. Efforts will be made to connect industry with other areas of development, so that all the sectors move forward with mutual cooperation.

He said that there is also a plan to make all districts Udyog Mitra to facilitate value addition of local products. Efforts are being made to explore possibilities like ethanol production.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MESC signs MoU with Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:42 AM IST