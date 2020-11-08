Bhopal: Special children showcase their artistic talents in zonal level e-Tarang competition

The event will witness the participation of children from both of our projects in 22 states. Of these, children who will win at the zonal level will participate in the Grand Finale (Tarang) on 26 November 2020. There will be a series of inter-zone activities and performances and the winners will be bestowed with a token of appreciation. The grand finale will be broadcasted on Facebook Live.

The organization always believes that the involvement of children in such constructive activity boosts the enthusiasm among our children during this difficult time of the pandemic, Saxena said.